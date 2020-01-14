Video Details

This week’s WWE Monday Night RAW was action-packed. RAW kicked off with a Triple Threat match between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and A.J. Styles. The night ended with the Monday Night Messiah and the A.O.P take on The Big Show, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe in the first ever “Fist Fight” match. Relive WWE Monday Night RAW in just 3 minutes.