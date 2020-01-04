Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke pin Sasha Banks to win triple threat
2020 kicked off right for fans of WWE’s women’s division. The first win of the year on WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes to Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans. Brooke and Evans defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a triple tag team match.
