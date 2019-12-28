Video Details

The final SmackDown of the decade kicks off with Daniel Bryan, King Corbin and The Miz looking to punch their ticket to face Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship. Also Braun Strowman teams up with Kofi and Big E of the New Day to take on Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn in a 6-man tag match.