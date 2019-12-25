2019 WWE Backstage Awards : Female Superstar of the Year
WWE Backstage honored Becky Lynch with Female Superstar of the Year. Lynch has asserted herself as one of the most popular stars in WWE and now, she adds another impressive accolade to her growing resume.
