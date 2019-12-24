Rey Mysterio retains U.S. Championship over Seth Rollins by DQ after being attacked by A.O.P.
Just as Rey Mysterio was ready to finish Seth Rollins off in their United States Championship match, A.O.P. attacked the champ, prompting a disqualification. They went on to savagely beat Mysterio and even attacked Samoa Joe at the announcer table.
