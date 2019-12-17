Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3
The December 16th edition of Monday Night RAW continued the ongoing Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley saga which resulted in Lashley proposing to Lana as well as Seth Rollins challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Relive WWE Monday Night Raw in just 3 minutes.
