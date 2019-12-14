Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
The Big Dog was unchained on Friday Night SmackDown. Roman Reigns sought vengeance against King Corbin as well as Renee Young interviewing The Miz, one week after his encounter with Bray Wyatt.
