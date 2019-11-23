The Fiend attacks Daniel Bryan before Bryan can embrace the ‘Yes!’ chants
Video Details
Daniel Bryan wanted Bray Wyatt — but at first, he got The Miz instead. The A-Lister came out to the ring and slapped Bryan, giving way to a match on the final Friday Night SmackDown before Survivor Series. And with Miz grounded in the orner, it seemed as if Bryan was just moments away from embracing the "Yes!" chant. Then, the lights went out, and The FIend struck.
