Sami Zayn unveils new Intercontinental Title for Shinsuke Nakamura

Video Details

The only person who's a bigger stud than Sami Zayn, according to Sami Zayn? That would be Shinsuke Nakamura. And in recognition of Shinsuke's studliness, Sami gifted his friend a brand new Intercontinental Championship on the final Friday Night SmackDown before Survivor Series.

