CM Punk’s advice for Seth Rollins: ‘Stop tweeting’ | WWE BACKSTAGE

Video Details

Seth Rollings had two simple words in response to CM Punk's surprising debut on WWE Backstage last week: "Fight me." This week, Punk replied to Rollins social media comments with a fiery interview of his own, telling Seth to stop tweeting and look for relevance somewhere else. It's good to have Punk back.

More Videos »