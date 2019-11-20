CM Punk’s advice for Seth Rollins: ‘Stop tweeting’ | WWE BACKSTAGE
Seth Rollings had two simple words in response to CM Punk's surprising debut on WWE Backstage last week: "Fight me." This week, Punk replied to Rollins social media comments with a fiery interview of his own, telling Seth to stop tweeting and look for relevance somewhere else. It's good to have Punk back.
