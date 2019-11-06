Bray Wyatt unveils his Universal Championship in the Firefly Fun House | WWE BACKSTAGE
Yowie wowie! Coming off of his title win at Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt showed off his Universal Championship, complete with his custom side plates, on the debut episode of WWE Backstage.
