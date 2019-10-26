Heavy Machinery save The New Day from a Revival, Ziggler & Roode beatdown
Video Details
After Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode scored a pinfall win over The New Day, The Revival crashed the ring to beat down Big E and Kofi Kingston, before Heavy Machinery evened the odds on Friday Night SmackDown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879