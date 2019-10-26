Firefly Fun House: Bray Wyatt & friends remember the late Ramblin’ Rabbit
Video Details
Good night, sweet prince. After the heinous attack by Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House crew remembered Ramblin' Rabbit as a friend, only for the magic of friendship to bring Rabbit back to the Fun House, where he's safe! Kind of.
