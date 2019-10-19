‘Life sucks, and then you die’: Bayley channels Vince McMahon in her ‘inspiration’ for the WWE Universe
Video Details
Flanked by her best friend, Sasha Banks, Bayley joined Miz TV to say that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation for her recent actions. Then, she channeled Vince McMahon with a little bit of advice for the WWE Universe: Life sucks, then you die.
