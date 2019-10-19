Heavy Machinery, New Day dance their way to victory in 8-man tag match
It's the alliance we never knew we needed. Before they took on The Revival, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode, The New Day and Heavy Machinery joined forces for an impromptu dance-off, then crushed the competition as Otis, Xavier Woods and Big E teamed up to finish off the match.
