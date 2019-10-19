Baron Corbin ruins Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental Title match

Video Details

The Intercontinental Title match to open Friday Night SmackDown ended in disqualification when Baron Corbin attacked Roman Reigns. After Daniel Bryan attempted to make the save for Corbin, The King of the Ring joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn to lay waste to both Bryan and Reigns.

More Videos »