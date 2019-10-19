Baron Corbin ruins Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental Title match
Video Details
The Intercontinental Title match to open Friday Night SmackDown ended in disqualification when Baron Corbin attacked Roman Reigns. After Daniel Bryan attempted to make the save for Corbin, The King of the Ring joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn to lay waste to both Bryan and Reigns.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879