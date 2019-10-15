Seth Rollins burns down the Firefly Fun House after beating down Bray Wyatt
Burn it down, indeed! After Seth Rollins announced that he was going hunting for The Fiend, the Universal Champion invaded Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House, giving Wyatt a beating before setting fire to the Fun House.
