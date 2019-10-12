SmackDown in 3: Bayley’s turn, Cain Velasquez challenges Brock Lesnar, and Night 1 of the WWE Draft
Video Details
Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in just 3 minutes, from Bayley's heel turn coming into full focus (RIP, Bayley Buddies) to The Fiend's interference during Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, and Cain Velasquez's trash talk for Brock Lesnar.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879