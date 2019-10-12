SmackDown in 3: Bayley’s turn, Cain Velasquez challenges Brock Lesnar, and Night 1 of the WWE Draft

Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in just 3 minutes, from Bayley's heel turn coming into full focus (RIP, Bayley Buddies) to The Fiend's interference during Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, and Cain Velasquez's trash talk for Brock Lesnar.

