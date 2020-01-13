Young John Cena fan shares his touching story and a remarkable talent

“Never Give Up” has long been the motto of John Cena, and one special member of the Cenation embodies exactly that.

In a YouTube video, nine-year-old Benjamin Russo shared a personal message about his struggles with dyslexia before demonstrating his unique talent, assembling a mosaic portrait of Cena using 750 Rubik’s Cubes.

The clip has garnered more than 20,000 views and caught the eye of the 16-time World Champion, who responded on Twitter.