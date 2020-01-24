WWE Worlds Collide 2020 match card, previews, start time and more

On the eve of the Royal Rumble, NXT and NXT UK will battle for brand supremacy when WWE Worlds Collide streams live on the award-winning WWE Network this Saturday at 7 ET/4 PT.

Tensions have been rising between the Superstars on both brands, setting the stage for what is sure to be a night of intense in-ring action.

Coverage begins with the Worlds Collide Pre-Show at 6:30 ET/4:30 PT, streaming live on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. On the Pre-Show, Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd will preview the upcoming action. Plus, there will be an exclusive match.

Article continues below ...

Check out the complete match lineup below:

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong) vs. Imperium (NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) (PREVIEW)

NXT Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm (PREVIEW)

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) (PREVIEW)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Bálor (PREVIEW)

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks (PREVIEW)

Pre-Show Match

Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray (PREVIEW)

To watch Worlds Collide this Saturday, sign up now for the award-winning WWE Network.