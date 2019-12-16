WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019 results

For WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs photos and video highlights, stick with WWE.com throughout the day.

The action begins with the Kickoff at 6 ET/3 PT, which streams live on the award-winning WWE Network and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. The action includes a rematch between Humberto Carrillo and Andrade.

Then, WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs streams live on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT. The show features The Miz vs. Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match and Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a Tables Match.

Article continues below ...

As the action unfolds, WWE.com will update this story with live results.

Results so far:

Kickoff Match

Humberto Carrillo def. Andrade

Still to come:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

The Miz vs. Universal Champion Bray Wyatt

Tables Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

The Viking Raiders’ Raw Tag Team Championship Open Challenge