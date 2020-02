WWE Slime Slammers are a fun and collectible line of your favorite WWE Superstars covered in slime! Each Elimination Chamber features green slime that, when squeezed, oozes out two Superstars. One Superstar is in full color while the other glows in the dark!

The slime can be stored inside the Elimination Chamber container for hours of fun. There are five different Superstars to collect this Spring, available at CVS Pharmacy.