WWE’s The Bump WrestleMania 2020 Scavenger Hunt Contest Official Rules

CONTEST OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C. (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO, GUAM, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS AND OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES), WHO ARE AT LEAST TWENTY-ONE (21) YEARS OF AGE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. NO ENTRY FEE NECESSARY TO ENTER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

CONTEST DESCRIPTION.

No entry fee necessary to enter. WWE’s The Bump WrestleMania® 2020 Scavenger Hunt Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“Sponsor”).

WWE’s The Bump is a television show that streams live simultaneously on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network as well as on WWE’s official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. During each new episode of WWE’S The Bump from December 11th to January 22nd (December 11th and 18th and January 8th, 15th and 22nd) an “Easter Egg” will be hidden on the set of WWE’s The Bump related to WrestleMania® history (the “Hidden Items”).

The Contest entry period begins at [11:00 AM] ET on January 22, 2020 and ends on February 4, 2020 at 11:59 PM (the “Contest Entry Period”). Eligible contestants (“Contestants”) are invited to create and submit a video response demonstrating that they have found each of the Hidden Items correctly in an entertaining and/or educational way (a “Submission”). THIS IS NOT A SWEEPSTAKES. By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees to abide by these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from the Contest any Contestant it believes has violated these Official Rules. The costs incurred in creating and submitting a Submission are to be borne by the Contestant and Contestants are not to be reimbursed by Sponsor or anyone else.

The winning eight (8) eligible Submissions will be invited to participate in a bracketed trivia contest to be held via Twitter Q&A during recording of WWE’s The Bump (the “Trivia Contest”). Contestants must be available to participate during WWE’s The Bump’s recording (from 10:00 a.m. to Noon ET) on February 12th, 19th and 26th and March 4th. “Bracketed” means the 8 Winners will be paired in a tournament-style bracket where 4 Winners will be eliminated in the two-week Quarterfinal round, then 2 Winners will be eliminated in the third week Semifinal round, then the Grand Prize will be awarded in the Final round during the fourth week.

EXCEPT FOR WHAT MAY BE EXPRESSLY PROVIDED FOR IN THE TERMS OF THE CONTEST, NO MONETARY COMPENSATION, REIMBURSEMENT, PAYMENTS, RESIDUALS, REUSE FEES OR OTHER REMUNERATION WILL BE MADE TO CONTESTANTS FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION OR FOR SPONSOR’S USE OF ANY ASPECT OF THEIR PARTICIPATION.

Eligibility.

To enter and participate in the Contest, Contestants must satisfy each of the following eligibility requirements:

Contestants must be legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia.

Contestants must be at least twenty-one (21) years old at the time of entering his or her Submission.

Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of age and residency in the form of valid, government issued identification/documentation at any time from Contestants, and a Contestant will be disqualified if Sponsor, in its sole and exclusive discretion, finds that the proof is unsatisfactory.

Contestants must not be (i) employees, officers or directors of Sponsor or any person or entity involved in the Contest’s development or execution; (ii) employees, officers or directors of the aforementioned entities’ respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion and advertising agencies; (iii) members of the immediate families of any such employees, officers or directors (meaning spouse, spousal equivalent, parents, siblings, children and their spouses, regardless of whether any of the above are step-relatives); or (iv) members of the households of any such employees, officers or directors (whether related to such employees or not).

Contestants may not be bound by any contracts or agreements that conflict with participating in the Contest and any other Sponsor events, projects or assignments, including, but not limited to, appearing on Sponsor broadcasts and other programs, making appearances on behalf of Sponsor, and/or appearing in Sponsor advertising, publications and other materials.

Contestants must affirm upon selection that they will be able to participate in all 4 weeks of the Trivia Contest to be held on WWE’s The Bump, including that they have a device capable of supporting Twitter Q&A video functionality.

HOW TO ENTER.

During the Contest Entry Period, Contestants may enter the Contest by sending his/her Submission via Twitter by:

Signing into his/her Twitter account (Contestant may create a Twitter account for free if he/she does not already have one);

Becoming a follower of @WWEthebump on Twitter (if not already following @WWEthebump); and

Composing a Tweet that embeds Contestant’s Submission video demonstrating the Hidden Items that includes the hashtag #WWETheBumpWMcontest

All Submissions must be submitted online and must be received by February 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For purposes of these Official Rules, “receipt” of a Submission occurs when Contestant posts a video using the hashtag #WWETheBumpWMContest and tag @WWETheBump.

Limit one (1) Submission per person/unique email address. Sponsor will only consider Contestant’s first entry video. An individual submitting more than one Submission will automatically have his or her Submissions disqualified. Incomplete entries and those that Sponsor in its sole discretion determines do not meet the requirements of these Official Rules will be disqualified.

By entering the Contest and using the tag @WWETheBump and the hashtags “#WWETheBumpWMContest,” Contestant hereby agrees to be bound by these Official Rules. A Twitter Contestant must have a non-private Twitter account to enter the Contest and must be a follower of @WWETheBump on Twitter through February 26, 2020 for potential winner notification purposes to be eligible to win/claim a Prize. If a Contestant does not have a non-private Twitter account, he/she can create one at no cost by visiting www.twitter.com. Please note that a Contestant must agree to comply with the Twitter Terms of Service (https://twitter.com/tos/) and Privacy Policy (https://twitter.com/privacy) in order to participate in the Contest. If a Contestant enters from his/her wireless phone, the Contestant’s wireless service provider may charge the Contestant. Contestants should consult their wireless-service providers regarding their pricing plans. Message and data rates may apply.

Submissions become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Contestants and Winners acknowledge and agree that Sponsor has the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, promote and otherwise use or not use Submissions in any way it sees fit without notification or further consent or payment of any kind. By entering, Contestant agrees to waive any rights Contestant may have to any Submissions submitted, including any and all moral rights that exist in the Submission and any derivative works made therefrom.

SUBMISSION SPECIFICATIONS, REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES AND LICENSE.

Each Submission must be the original work of the Contestant, may not have been previously published, may not have won previous awards, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the Submission contains any material or elements that are not owned by the Contestant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the Contestant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the Submission to Sponsor, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the Submission by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules. Contestants may not use images or music from outside sources. Sponsor reserves the right to require proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any Contestant at any time. Contestants may use clips from the five (5) episodes of WWE’s The Bump to demonstrate the Hidden Items.

Submissions must comply with the following guidelines to be eligible:

Submissions must not exceed three (3) minutes in length;

Submissions must be in English;

Submissions should not contain physicality; show your character and personality, NOT your moves;

Submissions must be in the form of an uploaded “video response” to the Sponsor instructions;

Submissions may not contain material or depict events that are sexually explicit or suggestive, or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group, profane or pornographic, or depict nudity;

Content may not include actions of a violent nature or overly aggressive physical nature;

Content may not promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political agenda or message;

Content may not defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about Sponsor or other people or companies;

Content may not contain non-Sponsor trademarks, logos or trade names owned by others, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind;

Content may not contain copyrighted materials owned by others without permission;

Content may not contain materials embodying the names, likenesses, photographs, or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without permission;

Content may not communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and

Content may not depict and may not itself be in violation of any law or otherwise.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Submission for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion.

In the event of a dispute about the identity of a Contestant, Twitter entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Twitter account the entry is submitted from at the time of entry. The “authorized account holder” is the person who is assigned to the Twitter account by the online service provider. The potential Winners may be required to provide Sponsor with proof that the potential winner is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the winning entry.

As a condition of entry, each Contestant agrees to indemnify and hold the Released Parties (as defined below) harmless from and against any and all claims or liability to a third party that arise out of the content of any text, photo or video submitted in this Contest, or Contestant’s failure to comply with these Submission Requirements or the Official Rules.

Each Contestant hereby grants to Sponsor an everlasting, royalty-free, assignable, irrevocable, unrestricted, license to use, utilize, replicate, alter, adapt, modify, publish, broadcast, translate, produce derivative works from, distribute, present, display, sublicense and exercise all copyright and other intellectual property and other rights with respect to each Submission worldwide and/or to include, in part or in whole, any Submission in other works in any media now known or later created, anywhere and forever, without further review, notice, approval, consideration or compensation, including, without limitation, on WWE’s The Bump and on Sponsor’s social media channels. Except where legally prohibited, submission of a Submission into this Contest constitutes entrant’s irrevocable permission for Sponsor to use the entrant’s name and social media handle, in whole or in part, in print, electronic media, broadcast media, or any other media or manner, whether now known or later created, in perpetuity, in any way Sponsor deems appropriate in connection with promoting the Contest and Sponsor’s mission or any other purposes without further review, notice, approval, consideration or compensation.

Winner Selection and Notification.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor (the “Judging Panel”). Each Submission will receive a score based on following criteria: (1) accurate identification of all 5 Hidden Items; (2) on-camera charisma (e.g., humor, wit, verbal and physical expression); and (3) educational description of the importance of each of the 5 Hidden Items. Accurate identification of all 5 Hidden Items is required (unless no one identifies all 5 Hidden Items, in which case the Contestants who identify the most Hidden Items will be judged according to criteria 2 and 3); criteria 2 and 3 will be given equal weight. The eight Contestants submitting the top scoring Submissions, as determined by the Judging Panel, will receive the Prizes, subject to confirmation, and will participate in the Trivia Contest. In the event of a tie, the tie will be broken by the Judging Panel who shall select the Submission that best meets criteria #3. Sponsor reserves the right to not award any Prizes, in its sole discretion, if it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Submissions. The Judging Panel’s and Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters.

Potential Winners will be notified by Twitter approximately twenty-four (24) hours after being selected, and instructed to contact Sponsor by telephone within twenty-four (24) hours. Winners may be required to sign and return a participation agreement, consent and release, affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and, where lawful, a publicity release, within two (2) days of the date of issuance or prize will be forfeited. If a selected Winner does not respond to the Twitter messaging notification within twenty-four (24) hours following the initial notification attempt, is found to be not in compliance with these Official Rules, fails to timely return the requisite documents in a timely manner, or if the prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, awarded to the Contestant submitting the Submission with the next highest score, subject to confirmation in accordance with these Official Rules.

In the Trivia Contest, the Contestant getting the most answers correct within the designated amount of time will be the winner of such round, and, if the Final round of the Trivia Contest – the Grand Prize Winner. Contestant may not use assistance to answer the questions in the Trivia Contest (e.g., Googling answers during the Trivia Contest). All aspects of the Trivia Contest, including, without limitation, the questions given and whether an answer is correct and timely given, shall be at the discretion of Sponsor.

GRAND PRIZE. One (1) Grand Prize Winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) will receive two (2) tickets to WWE WrestleMania® (the “Event”) currently scheduled for Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (the “Event City”)(seating location at Sponsor discretion); two (2) tickets to NXT Takeover (seating location at Sponsor discretion); round-trip economy class air transportation for the Grand Prize Winner and one (1) guest between major commercial airport near Grand Prize Winner’s permanent residence and the Event City (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion); two (2) nights hotel accommodations (one (1) standard room, double occupancy/hotel designated by Sponsor); and ground transportation between airport and hotel.

Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize package: $[2,500] USD. The ARV is determined as of the date of the printing of these Official Rules. The difference in the value of the prize as stated herein and value at time of prize notification, if any, will not be awarded.

Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest must be available to travel to the Event City on the dates designated by Sponsor. If Grand Prize Winner is unable to travel during this time period, Grand Prize will be forfeited, and no further or alternative compensation will be provided. In the event the Grand Prize Winner lives within one hundred fifty (150) miles of the Event City, Sponsor will provide the Grand Prize Winner and guest (traveling together) with round-trip ground transportation between the Ground Prize Winner’s residence and the Event City in lieu of the round trip coach air transportation from major commercial airport nearest the Ground Prize Winner’s residence. The dollar value difference between the round-trip economy class air transportation and ground transportation will not be provided to the Grand Prize Winner. If Grand Prize Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of the Grand Prize with no guest, the Grand Prize will be awarded to Grand Prize Winner and any remainder of the Grand Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the prize description herein, including, but not limited to, ground transfers between Grand Prize Winner’s residence and airport of departure, ground transportation (not stated herein), in-room charges (e.g., mini-bar, room service, telephone, movies), meals and beverages, gratuities, travel upgrades, baggage fees, concessions at Event, and personal incidentals. Grand Prize Winner will be required to provide a valid major credit card or some other acceptable form of payment, as determined in the hotel’s sole discretion upon hotel check and all in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, hotel upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals, and any other expenses charged to the Grand Prize Winner’s hotel room will be charged to that major valid credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. The ARV of the Grand Prize may vary based on the commercial airport nearest Grand Prize Winner’s permanent residence, as well as hotel fluctuations at the time of travel. Grand Prize Winner and guest must travel on dates designated by Sponsor and on the same itinerary. In the event the Grand Prize Winner and guest cannot travel on dates designated by Sponsor, the Grand Prize Winner will be disqualified, and the Grand Prize may be awarded to the runner-up in the Contest provided sufficient time remains prior to the Event. Sponsor is not responsible for any fees or additional charges resulting from the Grand Prize Winner’s or guest’s changes to itinerary or accommodations. Travel is subject to terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules and those set forth by selected travel providers, availability and other material restrictions may apply. In the event, for whatever reason, the Event is cancelled prior to the trip or during Grand Prize Winner’s trip, that portion of the prize will not be awarded and Sponsor will not provide any compensation or substitution for that portion of the prize. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor.

Grand Prize Winner may attend the Event with a guest who is under the age of majority if: (a) the parent or legal guardian of the guest has executed an Authorization Form, giving consent, a Liability Release and, where legal, a Publicity Release, on such guest’s behalf; and (b) Sponsor, in its sole discretion, has granted its approval. In all cases, the Grand Prize Winner’s guest, or the parent/legal guardian of any guest who is a minor in his or her state of residence, will be required to sign a Liability and Publicity Release (except where prohibited by law). Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels or other transportation companies or any other persons providing any of these services and accommodations to passengers, including any results thereof such as changes in services or accommodations necessitated by same. Sponsor shall not be liable for any loss or damage to baggage. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued. Open tickets may not be issued and stopovers are not permitted. Grand Prize Winner and guest are responsible for obtaining their own medical and life insurance and the associated costs. Grand Prize Winner and guest agree to comply with all applicable venue regulations in connection with the Event.

RUNNER-UP PRIZES: Seven (7) Runner-Up Prizes (each, a “Runner-Up Prize”, and together with the Grand Prize, the “Prizes” and each individually a “Prize”) will be awarded to the seven other finalists (each, a “Runner-Up Winner”, and together with the Grand Prize Winner, the “Winners,” and each individually, a “Winner”) each consisting of a WWEShop prize pack consisting of WWE swag (specific items to be included in prize pack to be determined in Sponsor’s discretion). ARV of each Runner-Up Prize package: $[ 100 ] USD.

ARV of all Prizes combined is $[2,700] USD. All expenses not specified in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, taxes and insurance are solely Grand Prize Winner’s or Runner-Up Prize Winners’ responsibility. Winner shall be responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, including, but not limited to, any sales and income taxes. Prizes may not be substituted, transferred or redeemed for cash, except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute similar prize of comparable or greater value in its sole discretion.

GENERAL CONDITIONS. Contestants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding on all matters relating to this Contest. By entering, participants (and parent/legal guardian if participant is a minor) release and hold harmless Sponsor and each of its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, representatives, promotion, advertising and online technology agencies, Twitter, prize suppliers and all others associated with the development or execution of this Contest and each of their respective owners, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, contractors and agents (the “Released Parties”) from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with participation in this Contest or acceptance, use, misuse or nonuse of any prize or parts thereof (including activity or travel related thereto), including, without limitation, liability for death, personal injury, damage or loss of any kind, and from liability to any other persons relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with this Contest The Released Parties do not make any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the use of any prize, including, without limitation, quality, merchantability, and fitness for a particular purpose. Further, no responsibilities are accepted for any additional expenses, omissions, delays, re-routing, or acts of any government or authority, of if the Contest cannot take place or if the Prizes cannot be awarded due to acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism, or if the Event is cancelled for any reason. Sponsor reserves the right to modify this Contest in any way it deems necessary or appropriate and to cancel this Contest if it deems necessary or appropriate.

INTERNET. The use of any automated launching or entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that permits the participant to automatically register and/or enter repeatedly is prohibited. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest for any reason. Should this Contest be terminated, Sponsor reserves the right to select the Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the action requiring such termination or to pick the Grand Prize Winner randomly from among the Winners. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, garbled or misdirected entries or for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or telephone lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or entry to be received by Sponsor on account of technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Contest or downloading any materials in this Contest. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

DATA COLLECTION. All personal information submitted in relation to the Contest will be handled in accordance with applicable privacy laws, these Official Rules, and the privacy policy of Sponsor which may be found at https://www.wwe.com/page/privacy-policy. The names of the Winners will be made available as provided for below.

LIST OF WINNERS. For the names of the Winners, available after February 29, 2020, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WWE Bump WrestleMania 2020 Scavenger Hunt Contest, WWE Sweepstakes Fulfillment, 1241 East Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902. Requests must be received by May 31, 2020.

DISPUTES. Participants agree that this Contest is governed solely by the laws of the State of Connecticut. Any claims arising out of the Contest shall be governed solely by Connecticut law and may be brought only in a federal or state court in Connecticut. If any provisions of these Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, CONTESTANT AGREES THAT: (1) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (2) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, INCLUDING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THIS CONTEST, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES; AND (3) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL CONTESTANT BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN AWARDS FOR, AND CONTESTANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN FOR ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES, AND ANY AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED.

SPONSOR. This Contest is sponsored by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. 1241 East Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902. All inquiries regarding the Contest should be directed to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

© World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. WWE is a registered trademark of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Contest is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Contest. This Contest may be advertised on social media sites/platforms, but this Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, such social media sites/platforms (such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook).