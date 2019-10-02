WWE’s The Bump premieres on WWE Network and digital platforms

Your Wednesday mornings are about to get a nice WWE bump!

WWE’s The Bump premiered today at 10 a.m. ET, streaming live simultaneously on WWE Network, as well as WWE’s official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages, as it will every single Wednesday. WWE’s The Bump is unlike any WWE show you’ve ever seen before, featuring a dynamic cast of hosts – led by Kayla Braxton – and WWE Superstars stopping in weekly, both as in-studio and video call-in guests!

Check out the video above to watch the premier episode, featuring appearances by Universal Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Champion Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and Cathy Kelley, and be sure to tune in next Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET to see what WWE’s The Bump brings next and meet the hosts of WWE’s The Bump below!

Kayla Braxton

A key member of Friday Night SmackDown’s broadcast team, Kayla Braxton will now also be captaining the ship every Wednesday morning on WWE’s The Bump!

Having done everything from speaking in front of President George W. Bush at the tender age of 17 to interviewing WWE Champions on a weekly basis, the Belmont University graduate will take you through all the hilarity and exclusive insight that WWE’s The Bump will provide.

Matt Camp

With a knowledge of WWE that may possibly be second-to-none, fantasy football expert Matt Camp will be bringing the FACTS to WWE’s The Bump every Wednesday morning.

Never afraid to ask the tough questions, Camp, who contributes both at Bleacher Report and SiriusXM, will bring a statistical perspective to every second of WWE’s The Bump, and he stands ready to school anyone on the entire match card from SummerSlam ’92.

Evan T. Mack

Prep for your rehab plans accordingly when you see Evan T. Mack on the set of WWE’s The Bump, because the dude is all but guaranteed to make your stomach hurt from laughing!

Mack, a former AfterBuzz TV correspondent, has interviewed the best and brightest stars in the entertainment industry, while also chiming in on all things WWE whenever possible. He’ll now speak to the WWE Universe every Wednesday morning with his unique voice that’ll always leave you having fun and wanting to hear more.

McKenzie Mitchell

McKenzie Mitchell is bound to make an impression on you!

Mitchell, who has been covering sports entertainment for years, is both insightful and knowledgeable when it comes to WWE, but also the world of sports, having worked with Fox Sports West and Fan Girl Sports. Serving as the newest host on the WWE Now family of shows, McKenzie will be a prominent player on all things WWE Digital.

Ryan Pappolla

Ryan Pappolla is on multiple beats!

A tenured host of WWE Now and writer/content creator who has interviewed everyone from Sting to the creator of “Boy Meets World” for WWE.com, Pappolla will keep tabs on the WWE Universe’s social media pulse (@WWETheBump) each Wednesday morning. Never bashful when it comes to hot takes, Pappolla will now be throwing out both his own and yours every week on WWE’s The Bump.

Dan Vollmayer

There’s never been anybody like Dan Vollmayer on WWE airwaves.

Vollmayer’s credentials include everything from writing credits on “Late Night with David Letterman” to “SNL,” to hosting gigs covering the NFL, NBA and more. With a love for WWE, Vollmayer will bring an unpredictable nature to WWE’s The Bump, so tune in every Wednesday morning to hear what this dude will say next.