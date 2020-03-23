WWE Raw: March 23, 2020

After weeks of attacks against Edge and his family, Randy Orton weighs a WrestleMania challenge from an old friend turned bitter foe. Monday Night Raw airs live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Drew McIntyre set for next week’s Raw

Article continues below ...

Can Drew McIntyre defeat Brock Lesnar? Remarkably, the answer is starting to look like “yes.” The Beast’s WrestleMania challenger dropped the WWE Champion with a trifecta of brutal Claymores three weeks ago and easily dispatched yet another big man in Erick Rowan just seven days after that. With WrestleMania just around the corner, McIntyre is set to appear tonight on Raw. Can the Scottish Superstar keep his strong winds going just weeks before the finish line? Or will he be served a rude awakening to remind him of whose city he’s entering?

Lesnar to appear live on next week’s Raw

WrestleMania may look a bit different than we were expecting, but the Beast lying in wait on The Grandest Stage of Them All remains the same. With less than two weeks until The Showcase of the Immortals, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will return to the red brand coming off a humiliation at the hands of his challenger, Drew McIntyre. With cracks beginning to show in his fearsome armor, how will The Conqueror seek to right the ship as his latest title defense approaches?