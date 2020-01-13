WWE Raw: Jan. 13, 2020

Raw will host the first “Fist Fight” in its history when Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show face off against Seth Rollins & AOP, live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Lesnar to appear live on Raw next week

Brock Lesnar is setting out to make history as the first WWE Champion to voluntarily enter the Men’s Royal Rumble at No. 1. And as the field begins to fill out, The Beast is sticking around. Lesnar will appear live on next week’s Raw just one week after declaring for the Rumble, potentially bringing him face-to-face with some of the newer entrants on Team Red’s side. Or, perhaps he’ll just show up to remind the rest of the roster what they’re signing up for should they throw their hat into the ring as well.

Rusev promises the return of “The Bulgarian Brute” against Lashley

The drama portion of Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana’s love triangle has passed. Now comes the savagery. After insulting the new “Mr. and Mrs. Bob” long enough to goad Lashley into a challenge, Rusev accepted in the most ominous fashion possible, promising to bring back The Bulgarian Brute against his tormentor. And, with Liv Morgan implying she might be rearing her head as well, it’s looking like this web is coming no closer to untangling.

Black vs. Murphy III set for Raw tonight

Buddy Murphy is down two matches to none against Aleister Black, but if Murphy’s ruthless sneak attack on last week’s Raw was any indication, The Best Kept Secret still wants to fight. Ask, and you shall receive: Black vs. Murphy III has been sanctioned for tonight’s show, ensuring that the rivalry that lit up the end of 2019 will shine through the next year as well.

Big Show, Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens to battle Seth Rollins & AOP in a fistfight

We’ve already seen what happens when Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show battle Seth Rollins & AOP in a match: utter and complete chaos. So might as well make it official for next week. As revealed at the end of Raw, the two trios will go head-to-head in what’s being billed not as a bout but as the first-ever “fistfight” in WWE history. The circumstances are fitting since these are some of the Superstars most likely to take the figurative gloves off in a match anyway. Might as well make it official.

Can Styles turn Orton’s own moves against him?

Randy Orton has set up shop so thoroughly in AJ Styles’ head that The Phenomenal One has resorted to beating his foes with The Viper’s moves. Can he do it against the genuine article, though? As their rivalry re-intensifies, Orton and Styles have been granted a rematch on next week’s Raw following a bout a few weeks ago in which The Viper walked away with the victory. Orton has handily held onto a mental advantage ever since, but with Styles bold enough to attempt an RKO of his own, it seems like The Phenomenal One has finally learned to ignore that voice in his head. If he topples Orton, he’ll silence it for good.