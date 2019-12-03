WWE Raw: Dec. 2, 2019

Stay with WWE.com for live Raw results.

AOP crash Seth Rollins’ apology … but why?

NASHVILLE — Last week, some things were said, some tempers were raised, and Seth Rollins seemingly wanted nothing more on Raw than to come out and make it right. To that end, The Beastslayer offered an apology to the WWE Universe and the Raw Superstars — especially Kevin Owens, who caught the worst of the former Universal Champion’s less-than-constructive criticism. Not only was Owens not buying it, but the situation got even more complicated once AOP reared their heads for a second time.

The appearance of Akam & Rezar gave Owens the ammo he needed to confirm his own suspicions that Rollins was secretly in cahoots with the former Raw Tag Team Champions, even after AOP seemingly undercut those suspicions by challenging the pair to a match. KO still smelled a rat and declined, leading Rollins to call it a day and leave Owens on his own. AOP, surprisingly, left the stage for the locker room area when Owens tried to bait them to throw hands, but the fiery Canadian still declared he wanted a fight all the same. And lo and behold, his prayers were seemingly answered by the sight of Bobby Lashley and Lana walking through the locker room area to presumably take Owens up on his offer.

Owens vs. Lashley leads to AOP ambush and double arrest

It’s hard to know who got the worst of what began as a Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley match but soon turned into a two-on-one beatdown and ended in a dual arrest. It’s fair to say that Owens was certainly worse off at the end of the bout, which saw AOP ambush him in the middle of the action. Owens won via disqualification, but Akam & Rezar concluded the beatdown by dragging him out of the arena. But whatever relative moral victory Lashley and Lana could claim was quickly shattered during an in-ring interview with Charly Caruso that was blown up by the arrival of Lana’s estranged husband, Rusev.

Even then, however, Lashley and Lana were still in the clear on paper. The Bulgarian Brute’s attack of Lashley was yet another violation of Lana’s restraining orders, which at this point, could generously be called frivolous at best. Luckily for Rusev, the arresting officer happened to be familiar with all the martial drama in the Rusev family and wasn’t about to go out of his way to lock up Rusev. He did, however, cuff Lashley after The All Mighty shoulder-checked him while exiting, and Lana was next after she open-palm slapped Nashville’s finest on the ramp. Kevin Owens got beat up, Rusev crashed the show and Bobby Lashley and Lana are under arrest, and there are still two hours to go.

