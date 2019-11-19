WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II sells out in two hours; Tickets coming soon for NXT UK 2020 shows in York, Coventry, Bournemouth and Glasgow

The excitement of NXT UK has once again been proven as the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event, announced by COO Triple H on Saturday, sold out in two hours!

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will emanate from The Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 GMT.

Now, the WWE Universe will get their opportunity to capture all the action of NXT UK when tickets for four upcoming NXT UK events become available on Tuesday, Nov. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. local time at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The shows will run as follows:

NXT UK debuts in York, York Barbican – Friday, Jan. 17 & Saturday, Jan. 18.

NXT UK Coventry, SkyDome Arena – Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7.

NXT UK debuts to Bournemouth, International Centre – Friday, May 1 & Saturday, May 2.

NXT UK Glasgow, Braehead Arena – Friday, July 24 & Saturday, July 25.

The WWE Universe in attendance for these NXT UK tapings will see all their favorite NXT UK Superstars including WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Jinny, Ilja Dragunov, Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, Grizzled Young Veterans and many more (talent subject to change).

NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT, exclusively on WWE Network. For more information on NXT UK visit https://www.wwe.com/shows/nxtuk.

