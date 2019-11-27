WWE NXT UK: Nov. 28, 2019

This Thursday, Ilja Dragunov will join forces with Gallus against the full might of Imperium. Don’t miss NXT UK, this Thursday at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network.

Piper Niven vs. Jinny

Eddie Dennis vs. Dereiss Gordon

Article continues below ...

Noam Dar vs. Ashton Smith

Gallus & Ilja Dragunov vs. Imperium

Gallus & Ilja Dragunov to battle Imperium in 8-Man Tag Team Match

Last week, Alexander Wolfe’s taunted victory over Ilja Dragunov descended into all-out chaos when Gallus once again emerged to engage the full force of Imperium.

Then, moments after NXT UK went off the air, Joe Coffey, NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang and Dragunov continued their conflict with United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Wolfe backstage, prompting NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala to make an incredible 8-Man Tag Team showdown between them.

Plus, Piper Niven will take on Jinny, Ashton Smith will go head to head with Noam Dar and so much more.

Don’t miss NXT UK, this Thursday at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network.