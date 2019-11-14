WWE NXT UK: Nov. 14, 2019

On the latest episode of NXT UK, The Big Strong Boi will go one-on-one with the self-proclaimed “Wrestling Genius.” Don’t miss a moment of the action, streaming today at 3 ET/8 GMT on WWE Network.

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray def. Xia Brookside

Although months have gone by since the turbulent events of NXT UK’s high-stakes first-ever Women’s Battle Royal, Xia Brookside still came into her match against Kay Lee Ray eager for retribution after the treacherous Scottish competitor cost her an opportunity at the NXT UK Women’s Title at TakeOver: Cardiff.

Despite Brookside’s hard-fought efforts in the subsequent highly personal contest, Ray hit a devastating superkick out of nowhere in the closing seconds to set up the Widows Peak/Gory Bomb combination that would give the titleholder the victory. Once again, the reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion showed why she stands on top of the women’s division.

Travis Banks def. Ligero

Following a double pin in their first encounter several weeks ago, Ligero and Travis Banks welcomed the opportunity to once again lock horns in order to determine a clear winner between them.

But, when the intense back-and-forth action moved outside the ring, Joseph Conners suddenly emerged out of nowhere and hurled Ligero into the ring post, a maneuver that neither Banks not the official were in a position to witness.

Unaware of the disruption, The Kiwi Buzzsaw managed to hit the Slice of Heaven moments later to pick up the win. Before he could even catch his breath, however, the irate Conners continued his assault with a post-match attacked on both competitors.

Picking up the mic, Conners went on a tirade, insisting he was worthy — but not where he deserved to be — and that if he continued to suffer, all will suffer along with him.

Tyler Bate def. Kassius Ohno

Two of NXT UK’s masters of the mat squared off in a main event showdown, as Tyler Bate went one-on-one with Kassius Ohno.

The classic British Strong Style clinic that followed saw both competitors throw every bit of their respective arsenals at each other and leave it all on the mat.

In the final moments, it was Bate who was destined to win the war of attrition. When the action rose to the top rope, The Big Strong Boi managed to hoist his 270-pound opponent up onto his shoulders and miraculously execute the UFO, before finishing Ohno off with a Tyler Driver 97 to triumph in the grueling matchup.

