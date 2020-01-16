WWE NXT UK: Jan. 16, 2020

In the wake of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, the action continued in the historic Empress Ballroom, as Dave Mastiff conquered Kassius Ohno, and Joseph Conners overcame A-Kid.

Joseph Conners def. A-Kid

On the Jan. 2 edition of NXT UK, A-Kid took exception when the outspoken Joseph Conners hijacked his backstage interview in order to expound of the message that he was worthy of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Promising that he had no problem “ruining” the up-and-coming competitor, Conners bested the young Superstar with Don’t Look Down in their subsequent hard-fought matchup.

Dave Mastiff def. Kassius Ohno

After overhearing Kassius Ohno’s claims that he is the “best British wrestler alive” several weeks ago, Dave Mastiff made it clear that the “Wrestling Genius” should come find him when he is ready to face a real British heavyweight wrestler. As a result, the two collided in the NXT UK main event.

Despite an explosive showing by Ohno throughout in the battle between super heavyweights, “Bomber” reigned supreme on the back of an earth-shattering Super Rolling Senton-Into the Void combination.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II was a truly amazing event, as every match on the card lived up to the hype. WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER outlasted Gallus’ Joe Coffey in a slugfest for the title only to see himself and Imperium attacked by Undisputed ERA after the bout, Kay Lee Ray persevered against Toni Storm and Piper Niven to retain her NXT UK Women’s Title, and an NXT UK Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match left the NXT UK Universe in awe.

