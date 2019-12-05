WWE NXT UK: Dec. 5, 2019

United Kingdom Champion WALTER will step into the ring with Joe Coffey for historical negotiations intended to contain the bedlam between Imperium and Gallus. Don’t miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award winning WWE Network.

Historic negotiations to take place on this week’s NXT UK

Last week, Gallus and Ilja Dragunov’s brutal 8-Man Tag team showdown against Imperium did little to quell the chaos between the formidable forces. Now, United Kingdom Champion WALTER will step into the ring with Joe Coffey for historical negotiations intended to contain the bedlam between the two groups, regulated by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala.

Plus, Jordan Devlin against A-Kid, a Triple Threat Match between Joseph Conners, Travis Banks and Ligero and much more.

Don’t miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award winning WWE Network.