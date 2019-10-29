WWE NXT: Oct. 30, 2019

Last week, Finn Bálor sent shockwaves through the NXT Universe when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano, planting him into the steel ramp with a devastating 1916 DDT. Bálor’s actions left fans with more questions than answers. Will he make things a little clearer? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will Finn Bálor explain his actions?

Last Wednesday, Finn Bálor shocked the NXT Universe when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano out of nowhere and left Tommaso Ciampa to be demolished by The Undisputed ERA.

Bálor’s brutal actions have left NXT fans with one burning question on their minds: Why? Will we get an answer from the former NXT Champion?

Tyler Bate goes one-on-one with Cameron Grimes

After their confrontation on NXT, Tyler Bate will go one-on-one with Cameron Grimes this Wednesday on USA Network.

Bate, the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion, was at ringside to take in The Technical Savage’s battle with Matt Riddle, and questioned why Grimes wouldn’t accept Riddle’s offer of a fist bump after The Original Bro’s victory. Grimes responded by shoving Bate, and Textbook Tyler responded by decking Grimes with a huge left hand.

Will Bate teach Grimes a lesson in respect, or will The Technical Savage cave Bate in on his way to victory?

Candice LeRae and Io Shirai renew their rivalry in TakeOver rematch

When Io Shirai tried to interfere in the battle between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, The Genius of The Sky quickly found out that she has another rival of her own to worry about – Candice LeRae. Tenacious C rushed to the ring to neutralize Shirai, letting her know that the bad blood between them is far from over.

Now, the two will renew their rivalry in a one-on-one battle this Wednesday on WWE NXT. The last time these two clashed in singles action was at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in a grueling grudge match that had the NXT Universe on the edge of their seats. Shirai walked out of that battle victorious. Will history repeat itself, or will Candice LeRae even the score against her former best friend?