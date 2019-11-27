WWE NXT: Nov. 27, 2019

Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic were victorious over The Undisputed ERA as part of Team Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday. Now, they’ll get a chance to dethrone NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish. Can this monstrous team bring an end to Undisputed ERA’s golden prophecy, or will O’Reilly & Fish show that WarGames was a fluke? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will Dakota Kai explain her shocking actions at TakeOver: WarGames?

Dakota Kai got the opportunity she wanted when she was added to Team Ripley after Mia Yim was taken out prior to the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match.

What she did with that opportunity shocked the NXT Universe to its core, as Kai stepped out of her team’s pod, then turned around and kicked her best friend, Tegan Nox, in the face. Kai continued to pummel Nox, targeting her surgically repaired knee after ripping its brace off.

Nox has vowed to get answers, while Kai has said little else than “All’s fair in love and WarGames.” Will we get any more insight into Kai’s actions?

Is Tommaso Ciampa’s hunt for the NXT Championship back on?

Tommaso Ciampa told Goldie, his beloved NXT Championship, that their reunion would be put on hold as he sought to punish The Undisputed ERA in WarGames.

The Blackheart, along with Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & Kevin Owens, did just that inside the double cages. It was Ciampa himself who picked up the win for his team after driving Cole through two tables with a devastating Air Raid Crash from the top of the structure. Now that Ciampa has pinned Cole, the reigning NXT Champion, will he be back on the hunt to reclaim the title? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!