WWE NXT: Nov. 20, 2019

Just days before NXT TakeOver, the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match will be hanging in the balance when Team Ciampa’s Dominik Dijakovic faces of with NXT Champion Adam Cole of The Undisputed ERA in a Ladder Match. Who will earn the all-important advantage in this Saturday’s double-cage brawl? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will Raw or SmackDown take Triple H up on his offer?

Monday night on Raw, as NXT took over the red brand and stood tall following a tri-brand brawl, WWE COO Triple H dared any Raw and SmackDown Superstars who wanted more of NXT to show up on Wednesday night.

The door is open. Will anyone from Raw or SmackDown walk through and take The Game up on his offer?

The Undisputed ERA take on The Revival in tag team action

After The Undisputed ERA crashed their SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match last Friday — costing them the opportunity to dethrone The New Day — The Revival will return to NXT tomorrow night looking for payback when they take on NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish.

Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder were furious after the match, reminding The Undisputed ERA just who’s affairs they meddled in. Now, the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions return to the black-and-gold brand. Will they show O’Reilly & Fish what it means to be top guys, or will The Undisputed ERA give the SmackDown Superstars a preview of what lies ahead at Survivor Series?