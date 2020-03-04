WWE NXT: March 4, 2020

Two huge Steel Cage Matches will headline this week’s edition of NXT. One will see the bitter, personal rivalry between The Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong come to a head. The second will see former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai aim to settle the score. Who will stand tall in what are sure to be brutal Steel Cage showdowns? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will Imperium continue to target Finn Bálor?

Finn Bálor attempted to disclose his next moves last Wednesday, but he was cut short by Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, who viciously attacked Bálor on behalf of NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.

Will Bálor finally get to reveal his plans, or will The Ring General and his soldiers continue to target The Prince?

What’s next for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano?

Johnny Gargano ambushed Tommaso Ciampa last week after The Blackheart’s win over Austin Theory, sending a clear signal to his former friend and tag team partner that their storied rivalry is far from over.

What is next for Ciampa and Johnny Wrestling as they seemingly continue along this collision course? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!