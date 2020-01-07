WWE NXT: Jan. 8, 2020

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will find out who his next challenger will be tomorrow on NXT, as Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest clash in a No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way. Who will earn the right to challenge Strong? And, when the first round of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off, who will advance? Tune in to see on WWE NXT, live tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The Undisputed ERA and Gallus clash in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this Wednesday

In addition to Imperium vs. The Forgotten Sons, another Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round battle will take place tomorrow night, as NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed ERA battle reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus.

O’Reilly & Fish are riding high after being named NXT’s Tag Team of the Year for 2019, but the Scottish bruisers will certainly be looking to send The Undisputed ERA crashing back to earth.

Who will move on to the next round?

Imperium and The Forgotten Sons meet in Dusty Classic’s First Round

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin tomorrow night, with NXT UK’s Imperium, represented by Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, taking on The Forgotten Sons’ Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler.

Imperium is out to prove that their brand of wrestling is superior and show the world why the mat is sacred, while Blake & Cutler want to ensure that they are forgotten no more. Whose hard-nosed brand of battle will prove superior?

What’s next for NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley capped off a huge 2019 by defeating Shayna Baszler to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

At the start of a new year for the black-and-gold brand, what lies ahead for the new champion? Will anyone step up to challenge The Nightmare? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!