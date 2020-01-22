WWE NXT: Jan. 22, 2019

Though The Undisputed ERA tried to take him out last week, nothing is stopping Keith Lee from challenging Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship tomorrow night. Does the end of the prophecy lie within The Limitless One? Plus, the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic take place. Don’t miss a second of the action on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Keith Lee challenges NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

After his victory in a Fatal 4-Way two weeks ago on NXT, Keith Lee has earned the right to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and will receive his title opportunity tomorrow on NXT on USA Network.

The Limitless One defeated Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal 4-Way Match, setting up this showdown with Strong. Lee’s victory put him in The Undisputed ERA’s crosshairs, as they tried to take him out by injuring his ankle last week. However, Lee refused medical attention and vows that The Undisputed ERA’s prophecy of gold ends with him.

Can Lee dethrone Strong or will the champion continue to fulfill The Undisputed ERA’s golden prophecy?

How will tensions rise ahead of Worlds Collide?

With just days to go before NXT and NXT UK go head-to-head in Houston at Worlds Collide, how will tensions continue to rise?

Last week saw Finn Bálor send a warning to Ilja Dragunov, and Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa accepted a challenge from Moustache Mountain for a dream tag team showdown. What will happen just days before Worlds Collide? Find out tomorrow night on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA!