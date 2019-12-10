WWE NXT: Dec. 11, 2019

After Keith Lee pinned NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last Wednesday, NXT General Manager William Regal acted quickly to set the stage for the next title bout. Regal declared that the last two men to pin Cole — Lee and Tommaso Ciampa — along with Finn Bálor, who leveled the NXT Champion with a Pele Kick two weeks ago, would square off in a Triple Threat Match to determine Cole’s next challenger for Dec. 18. Who will walk out of Full Sail with an NXT Championship Match in hand? Find out tomorrow night on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Is Rhea Ripley ready for Shayna Baszler?

Last week, Rhea Ripley got what she wanted, although not in the manner she expected.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler granted The Nightmare a championship match on Dec. 18, though it was after she put Ripley to sleep in the Kirifuda Clutch. Ripley suffered a strained vocal box as a result of Baszler’s attack. She’s expected to be healed up for the title match, but is Ripley ready for next Wednesday’s showdown with The Submission Magician? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA!