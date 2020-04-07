WWE NXT: April 8, 2020

This is it. The deeply intense and personal rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will conclude tomorrow night on USA Network. To allow them to settle the score, Triple H is providing the two best friends turned bitter rivals with an empty building, a ring and a referee. Two men will walk in, but only one can walk out victorious. Who will stand tall when The Blackheart and The Rebel Heart meet for One Final Beat? Find out tomorrow night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Article continues below ...