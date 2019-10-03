WWE Now goes live before Friday Night SmackDown’s debut on FOX

Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a WWE Now live presented by Xfinity previewing the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube this Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

Mere hours before defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston will join the show to break down his title bout. The Miz and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will also be featured during the live preview.

Don’t miss this unique, live look at Superstars before Friday Night SmackDown, streaming this Friday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.