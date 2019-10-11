WWE Crown Jewel 2019: match card, how to watch, previews, start time and more

On Thursday Oct. 31, WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network at 1 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. AST, with the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff beginning at 12 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. AST on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

The match card so far includes:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez (PREVIEW)

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury (PREVIEW)

5-on-5 Tag Team Match

Team Hogan (Team Caption Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev and three Superstars to be named in the coming weeks.) vs Team Flair (Team Captain Randy Orton, King Corbin and three Superstars to be named in the coming weeks.) (PREVIEW)