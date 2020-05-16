WWE Champion Drew McIntyre battles SmackDown’s King Corbin this Monday on Raw

As part of the brand-to-brand invitational, The King of The Ring is coming to Raw to make an example of Drew McIntyre.

King Corbin announced his intentions of putting the WWE Champion in his place last Monday, while McIntyre urged the WWE Universe to tune in, as he has a Claymore fit for a king.

Who will stand tall during this inter-brand showdown? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!