WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

At WWE Super ShowDown, Ricochet will attempt to leap into the belly of The Beast and emerge victorious when he battles Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

With WrestleMania drawing closer and 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre primed for a championship bout at WrestleMania, The Conqueror refuses to sit idly by and wait for the The Showcase of The Immortals for his next title fight. Instead, he will journey to Riyadh and put his WWE Title on the line against a whole new kind of challenger.

After overcoming Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley with the heart of a champion in a Triple Threat Match on the Feb. 3 edition of Monday Night Raw, Ricochet was immediately attacked by Lesnar, who made a beeline for the ring, hoisted his next challenger into the air and nearly drove him through the canvas with a thunderous F-5. It wasn’t the first time Ricochet had crossed paths with The Conqueror. Although he was on the receiving end of a savage low blow the last time he was in the ring with Lesnar on the red brand, Ricochet redeemed himself in the Royal Rumble Match when he drilled Brock with a low blow of his own and helped set up the WWE Champion’s elimination by McIntyre. His actions clearly gave him confidence, and he is now ready for more.

Article continues below ...

Will Ricochet soar to the top of the mountain? Don’t miss the action when WWE Super ShowDown comes to International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 27, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!