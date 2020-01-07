WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to Raw one week after declaring for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar is setting out to make history as the first WWE Champion to voluntarily enter the Men’s Royal Rumble at No. 1. And as the field begins to fill out, The Beast is sticking around. Lesnar will appear live on next week’s Raw just one week after declaring for the Rumble, potentially bringing him face-to-face with some of the newer entrants on Team Red’s side. Or, perhaps he’ll just show up to remind the rest of the roster what they’re signing up for should they throw their hat into the ring as well.

