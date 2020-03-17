WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns live to Raw

WrestleMania may look a bit different than we were expecting, but the Beast lying in wait on The Grandest Stage of Them All remains the same. With less than two weeks until The Showcase of the Immortals, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will return to the red brand coming off a humiliation at the hands of his challenger, Drew McIntyre. With cracks beginning to show in his fearsome armor, how will The Conqueror seek to right the ship as his latest title defense approaches?

Article continues below ...