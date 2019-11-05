WWE and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority expand event partnership

STAMFORD, CONN. and RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Following the historic Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, WWE and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) have expanded their live event partnership through 2027 to include a second annual large-scale event. WWE and GEA also continue to work towards the completion of a media agreement in the MENA region.

This long-term partnership demonstrates WWE and GEA’s commitment to bring sports-entertainment to the region and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.