WWE 205 Live to broadcast from Full Sail University

This week, WWE 205 Live will emanate from the very arena where Finn Bálor made his shocking NXT return and Superstars like Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura began their WWE careers, the NXT Arena at Full Sail University! Don’t miss the top Superstars from WWE NXT and the best Cruiserweights in the world collide on the most exciting hour on television! Will a new challenger NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush emerge, or will more Superstars step up to make their case?

WWE 205 Live will still air at its regular time immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.