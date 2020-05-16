WWE 205 Live results: May 15, 2020

Tyler Breeze def. Tehuti Miles

Though he had to overcome some ring rust during his first bout in six weeks, Tyler Breeze withstood a tough challenge from WWE Performance Center standout Tehuti Miles. Miles wasn’t shy about claiming he was the superior Superstar in skill and looks, but Prince Pretty settled the debate with a brutal Unprettier.

Jack Gallagher def. Tony Nese

It’s been a tough go lately for Tony Nese. After a winless showing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, The Premier Athlete’s frustrating run continued with a loss to Jack Gallagher on 205 Live. Gallagher landed a Rolling Elbow and promised Nese that their issues were far from settled.