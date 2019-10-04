WWE 205 Live: Oct. 4, 2019

After Friday Night SmackDown premieres on FOX, check out all the explosive action of an all-new episode of WWE 205 Live, steaming live at 10 ET/7 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

Tony Nese looks to get back to the win column against Humberto Carrillo

Last week, Tony Nese was pinned in the tag match against Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, something his partner Drew Gulak did not appreciate.

Now, Nese aims to get back in the win column when he takes on Humberto Carrillo in a battle of top cruiserweight contenders. Who will take the next step toward championship consideration?

Akira Tozawa seeks payback on The Brian Kendrick following Kendo stick attack

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa will no doubt be out for retribution after The Brian Kendrick turned his back on him with the brutal help of a Kendo stick assault two weeks ago.

What will happen when The Stamina Monster sets his sights on The Man With a Plan? Find out tonight at 10/9 C on WWE 205 Live.